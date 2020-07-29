South Africa: Alleged Vehicle Finance Fraudster Appeared in Court

press release

KwaZulu-Natal — Riaan Lyle Begbie (40), is set to make a follow-up court appearance in October after he was released on R3000-00 bail by the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday last week after his arrest on the same day.

Begbie was arrested following a Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation into alleged fraudulent vehicle finance applications that were submitted at Approved Auto in Durban in March 2011, using fictitious credentials.

The bank approved the transactions and suffered in excess of R1.6 million after several vehicles that were similarly purchased could not be traced.

The case has been postponed to 02 October 2020 for pre-trial.