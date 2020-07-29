South Africa: Parliament Should Seize the Opportunity to Pass a Better Copyright Amendment Bill

opinion

If Parliament fails to address the constitutional flaws in a bill that has been sent back to it by the president, we will have a long road of litigation ahead of us that will leave those in need of protection out in the cold.

In her recent piece in the Daily Maverick, Sanya Samtani encouraged Parliament to simply pass the Copyright Amendment Bill, presumably word for word - again. But what would this achieve?

It is widely accepted in legal circles that intellectual property, including copyright, is a form of property protected by Section 25 of the Constitution. Several aspects of the bill are contrary to the Berne Convention and the World Trade Organisation TRIPS agreement (the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) with which our state is obliged to be compliant.

The bill in its present form would undermine the copyrights and performance rights of authors and performers. It is those who invest in their creations and performances who are the primary copyright owners that the law is meant to protect. Contrary to this objective, it would be in the interests of the tech giants that such material should be open to wholesale copying with impunity, which...