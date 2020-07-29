South Africa: Life After the Pandemic - Kumba Approves R7bn Mine Expansion Project

28 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By ED Stoddard

Even amid the Covid-19 pandemic and global economic turbulence, companies are allocating capital to expansion projects. Kumba Iron Ore, a unit of Anglo American, has announced approval of funding for its R7-billion Kapstevel South project at the Kolomela mine in the Northern Cape province. This underscores Anglo's commitment to South Africa.

Kumba Iron Ore made the announcement on Tuesday, 28 July along with its interim results, which reflected a decent performance, given the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Kumba's operational performance for the period reflects the lockdown and subsequent reopening of operations in Q2 2020 with reduced workforce levels of approximately 50%, before ramping up production to pre-Covid-19 run-rates in June [2020]. Consequently, total tonnes mined for the period decreased by 15% to 117.6 Mt," the company said.

Headline earnings declined 16% to R8.4-billion and the board declared an interim cash dividend of R19.60 per share, representing 75% of headline earnings. The company ended the period with net cash of R15.7-billion.

This puts the company, which has been delivering fat dividends to shareholders under its affable CEO Themba Mkhwanazi, in a strong position in the face of a turbulent period, enabling it to expand.

"While our focus for the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.