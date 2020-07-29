South Africa: Military Doctors Unhappy With 'Whatsapp Deployment'

28 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Twelve military doctors were charged after failing to go to the Eastern Cape to help with the Covid-19 effort there, but they argue their WhatsApp deployment didn't cut it in the first place.

Late on the first Friday of July, a list of names, rank and force numbers of 75 medical personnel deployed to the Eastern Cape was posted on a WhatsApp group they were on. Those on the list received follow-up phone calls to inform them that they were to report to the Waterkloof Air Force Base that Sunday so that they could go to the Eastern Cape where they would help the province in its Covid-19 efforts for the following eight weeks.

Despite having weeks of lockdown to prepare for the surge in the pandemic, hospitals in the corruption-ridden province were ill-prepared and some healthcare workers were abandoning their posts because they were too terrified to work due to a lack of adequate protective gear.

Days before the deployment, as cases began surging, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane admitted that the province's health system "has been overwhelmed" by the pandemic and asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to help. This deployment is part of Operation Notlela, which is the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

