South Africa: R16.5 Billion to Make the R135 Billion Steinhoff Headache Go Away

analysis

Sometimes it's better to cut your losses and run. This is what Steinhoff's board is hoping aggrieved shareholders will do. One shareholder is not taking the bait.

One group of aggrieved shareholders who will not be accepting Steinhoff's cash and shares offer to settle a whopping R135-billion in legal claims and litigation against it, are the former owners of Tekkie Town, a retail and apparel store that was acquired by Steinhoff and later unbundled into Pepkor.

Tekkie Town founder Braam van Huyssteen, private equity group Actis and other shareholders agreed to sell Tekkie Town to the acquisitive Steinhoff in 2016 for R3.2-billion. While Actis was paid in cash, Tekkie Town's entrepreneurial team accepted payment in shares, roughly 25 million of them, valued at about R1.8-billion.

Now, Steinhoff has offered Van Huysteen and Co. a full and final settlement of €6-million, R116-million at today's exchange rate.

Obviously, by accepting the offer, the Tekkie Town founders lose their rights to pursue outstanding litigation or claims against the company.

As do all other claimants. This includes the class-action case being run out of the Netherlands by BarentsKrans Attorneys, which is supported by SA institutions, including Allan Gray, Coronation, Denker, Eskom,...