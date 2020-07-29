South Africa: The Johannesburg Inner City Can Collective - Dignity Through Solidarity

28 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jean Veitch

The impact of Covid-19 and the socio-economic implications of lockdown restrictions have been devastating for communities across South Africa. This is nowhere more evident than in poor, densely-populated areas where people lack basic services to enable them to live with dignity, such as the inner city of Johannesburg.

The Inner City CAN Collective has been established to address the needs of people in the inner city who find themselves in dire circumstances. Falling under the Gauteng Together initiative, operating as a community action network (CAN), our collective is made up of individuals and organisations with prominent influence, infrastructure and networks operating on the ground in Johannesburg's inner city.

In the wake of Covid-19 and its impact, the collective is working with businesses, residents and NGOs to provide rapid community relief to those in need. We believe in collective action rooted in solidarity and are therefore mobilising support so that no one is left behind during the pandemic and beyond.

Our purpose as a collective is to collaborate, maximise and channel efforts to achieve greater results, and so we're also forming CANs in the suburbs surrounding the inner city to bring additional support to the many communities requiring assistance in this...

