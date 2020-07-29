Malawi: NGO Welthungerhilfe Gives Dedza Council Computers, Motorcycles Worth K40m

29 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Sellah Singini

Welthungerhilfe (WHH), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated motorcycles and laptop computers worth K40 million to Dedza District Council to enhance its water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash) related activities.

Dedza District WHH Collective Action for Sustainable Wash Services Programme specialist Wongani Chimbali said the project was being implemented by WHH in Dedza.

She said the donation would assist the Council with transport and storage of data.

"Through this project, Collective Action for Sustainable WASH services in Dedza District, we did an analysis of WASH system in the district and this system is made up of several building blocks and one of them is monitoring, so we realise that there was a gap as the district in transportation that is why we decided to buy motorcycles for the extension workers in the field," Chimbali said

She said, "We realize that they have difficulties in the storage of data, so this is the reason why we have provided them with laptops and tablets for data collection and storage," She added.

On his part, Dedza district environmental health officer Rudolf Banda commended WHH for the support, saying it will help them store data properly.

"Again, the motorcycles will enable us to go to-hard-to-reach areas and help those who could not access Wash services," he said.

Banda pleaded with the users to take care of the motorcycles.

Collective Action for Sustainable WASH Services in Dedza District started in August, 2019.

It has drilled 11 boreholes in primary schools in the district and rehabilitated 55 boreholes in response to Covid-19.

