South Africa: Mahikeng 10111 Centre Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Positive Case

All communities being serviced by the Mahikeng 10111 centre are advised that this centre is currently closed due to one of its member having tested positive for the Covid-19.

The centre contact details are not working but the stations can be reached at the following number:

Mmabatho SAPS (018) 387 7500

Mahikeng SAPS (018) 397 5013/4

The 10111 Centre is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the centre will be operational again.