South Africa: Nehawu Threatens Strike Over Lack of Protection for Health Workers

29 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union has called for health workers to stay away from work on 28 August to protest against the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) provided to frontline workers and daily victimisation experienced at work.

Frustrated and disgruntled, National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) has put plans in motion to prepare its national programme of action to protect frontline health workers. The plan is "aimed at defending its members and workers against unsafe working conditions and reckless infections".

"As a union, we have come to the conclusion that can no longer fold our arms watching our members being subjected to harm and death," Nehawu's general secretary, Zola Saphetha, said at a media briefing on Tuesday 28 July. "Our members are being caught in a rock and hard place because when they comply they die. When they complain they are dismissed."

The union has appealed to all its members to stay away from work on 28 August to persuade the government to listen to its list of demands. If the demands are not met by the government, Nehawu will then embark on a strike in September.

Nehawu wants the government to:

