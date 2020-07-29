Kenya: Senate Adjourns Revenue Formula Debate After Rejecting Kang'ata's Amendments

29 July 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Senators will resume debate on the proposed amendment on the third basis formula for sharing revenue among counties on August 4 following an adjournment on Tuesday night in compliance with the dusk to dawn curfew.

Deputy Speaker Margaret Kamar said it would be wrong for Senators to proceed with debate on an amendment by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed that politicians who flout COVID-19 regulations should not be spared.

In his amendment, Sakaja wants to retain the current revenue allocation formula for counties saying Senators are in agreement that counties shouldn't lose money.

The senators had earlier voted to reject a proposal by Majority Whip Irungu Kangata to have the third basis formula for allocating funds to county governments deferred for two years.

The Commission On Revenue Allocation (CRA) said the new formula is meant to enhance service delivery, promote balanced development, and incentivize counties to optimize capacity to raise revenue as well as incentivize prudent use of public resources.

