Kenya: Nairobi Covid-19 Patients Could Be Moved to Other Counties, Kagwe Says

The government is considering moving Covid-19 patients from Nairobi to hospitals in other counties in a bid to de-congest overwhelmed facilities in the capital.

Earlier, the government had warned that no Covid-19 patient would be transferred to Nairobi if the counties did not put their system in order.

However, the boot is now on the other foot, with Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Tuesday saying that both private and public hospitals in the city are overwhelmed yet counties have space.

"We might be forced to take some of our patients to the counties," Mr Kagwe said.

OPEN ANOTHER FACILITY

In an effort to add more beds both in isolation and intensive care units in the city, he said, the ministry will in the next two weeks open another facility with an extra 500 beds and 60 ICU beds at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital.

"This will cater for the rise in numbers," he said.

This came as Embakasi Sub-county was singled out as a coronavirus hotspot, with Mr Kagwe saying the virus is concentrated there.

With 10,737 cases, Nairobi is struggling to cope with the huge number of infections. Mr Kagwe said the numbers in Embakasi are worrying.

"If you are staying in Embakasi, you should be worried since it is turning as one of the hotspots in Nairobi. We might be forced to introduce further measures to protect our people," he said.

Out of the 448 cases recorded in Nairobi Tuesday, Embakasi (East, West, South, Central and North) led in the number of infections at 178 cases.

On July 23, it recorded the highest infections in the city at 98 cases, on July 26 it had 75 cases, while in July 24 it recorded 65 cases.

14 MORE DEATHS

This is even as 14 people succumbed to the virus over a 24-hour period, the highest recorded since the first case in March 13.

Total fatalities now stand at 299. Out of the 14 deaths, Mr Kagwe said nine had pre-existing conditions. He warned that the country has entered into a critical phase of the spread.

"As I always say, let us protect each other. When you get home, wash your hands before you hold your children," he said.

Tuesday, 606 new cases were recorded from 4,888 samples tested in 24 hours leading up to the daily briefing, bringing the total caseload to 18,581 from a cumulative of 284, 500 samples.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Of the new cases, 583 were Kenyans, 409 were male and 197 were female. The youngest case was a four-months-old baby while the oldest was 95.

The cases are distributed in 17 counties with Nairobi leading with 448 cases, Kiambu 54, Kajiado 25, Machakos 16, Uasin Gishu and Nakuru 11 cases each, Kericho nine and Mombasa and Busia recording seven cases each.

Garissa recorded six cases, Bomet three, Nyeri, Narok and Nandi two cases each. Embu, Lamu and Murang'a had one case each. Other cases in Nairobi were reported in Westlands (46), Langata (39), Dagoretti North (36), Makadara (27), Kasarani (25), Starehe (19), Dagoreti South (16), Kibra (15), Ruaraka (14), Kamukunji (12), Roysambu (11) and Mathare (10).

In Kiambu, Kabete and Kiambu Town led in the number of infections at 11 cases each, Ruiru eight, Kikuyu seven, Lari five cases, Kiambaa and Thika four cases each, Limuru and Githurungi two cases each.

Meanwhile, 75 patients have been discharged bringing the total recoveries to 7,908.