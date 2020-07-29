South Africa: Stranded South Africans Return Safely From Wuhan, Missing Man Found

28 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Louisa Motlhakoana, whose son Mojalefa missed the flight from Wuhan and disappeared, got a call from him hours later. Plans are being made for his return to South Africa.

After nearly six months stranded in China, and several failed attempts to get home, a group of very relieved South Africans touched down at OR Tambo International airport early on Tuesday.

"And the most emotional, stressful and logistical nightmare trip has ended," Tertius Myburgh, the CEO of Maple Aviation, which conducted the flight, tweeted. "They are back on home soil. Welcome back, go rest and clear your minds. This ordeal will make you stronger."

Two mothers are particularly relieved. Louisa Motlhakoana, whose son Mojalefa missed the flight from Wuhan and disappeared, got a call from him many hours later, at about 3am on Tuesday.

Mojalefa, 35, who had been teaching English in China since last March, had recently begun suffering from extreme stress and depression aggravated by the many delays in getting home.

His mother had told Daily Maverick that when he apparently walked out of the Wuhan airport building on Monday night into the streets of Wuhan she believed he was confused and feared for his safety.

On Tuesday morning...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

