Kenya: City Stars Ace Ready for KPL Challenge

Former Kenyan international Peter "Pinchez" Opiyo is eager to guide Nairobi City Stars in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next season.

Opiyo, who was instrumental in helping the team earn promotion back to the top-tier, says he is looking forward to steering the club to greatness.

"I have absolutely enjoyed my season with Nairobi City Stars and I am happy to have played my part in their journey back to the KPL. The team has a good blend of young talent and experienced players and I know we will do well in the upcoming season," Opiyo said.

A number of top-tier sides are said to be eager to sign the midfielder, but he is determined to stay at City Stars.

"I haven't held talks with any clubs at the moment. My focus is on City Stars and I will still be with the team next season," he confirmed to Nation Sport.

Opiyo joined City Stars after a successful spell with Finnish top-tier side SJK.

He reveals he had offers from several KPL clubs, but opted to join the then National Super League (NSL) because of their "ambitious plans".

"I had taken a short break after my contract with SJK ended and was training individually as I looked forward to a return in Europe. Several top teams came knocking but I was not interested. City Stars made an approach and I was impressed with their plans," he said.

"My brother Levis Opiyo also played a big role in the move. He might be young, but he is a great resource in my career. I always ask for his opinion in matters of football because he is very honest and always tells it like it is," he added.

Opiyo started his professional career at the now-defunct Thika United before moving to Gor Mahia on loan in 2009 where his star shone.

"The loan move was really a blessing in my football career. It is at Gor Mahia where I officially announced my arrival to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and started getting national team call ups and the club will therefore always hold a special place in my heart," he said.

"The club's fans are special and are always behind the team. I think that is the main reason the team performs well. You can never underrate the power of the 12th man," he added.

Thika United lost its main sponsor Brookside Dairies in 2018 and its misery was compounded in 2019 when the club was demoted from the National Super League (NSL), effectively marking the death of the club that has produced many a great players notably Peter Opiyo, Francis Kahata, Kenneth Wendo, Stephen Ochola to name but a few.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This saddened Opiyo who says Thika United was the shining hope for the youth in the neighborhood.

"Thika United was the pride of the youth in Thika. It is through the team that we were able to see great players at the Thika Sub County Stadium and they inspired us to become who we are today. It was sad to see the team folding up but we are lucky now that Bidco United has been promoted to the KPL. We are hoping it will be able to bring together the people of Thika the way Thika United did in the past," he concluded.

Opiyo has been capped 34 times by the senior national team, Harambee Stars.

Here is his best all-time Thika United line-up

Goalkeeper: Joseph Ruto

Defenders: George Maina, Ezekiel Maina, Thomas Biketi, Stephen Ochola.

Midfielders: Anthony Mathenge, Nicholas Muyoti, Joseph Sakwa, Kenneth Wendo.

Strikers: Joseph Mwangi and Moses Arita

Head Coach: John Kamau