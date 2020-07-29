Africa: South Africa to Ban Racist Coach Eymael

Under — FIRE Belgian coach, Luc Eymael, is set to be barred from working in South Africa again, as the world continues to react angrily to his racist comments, which led to his dismissal from his job in Tanzania.

The 60-year-old gaffer, who has been working in Africa for the past 10 years, took charge of South African Premiership sides -- Polokwane City, Free State Stars and Black Leopards -- during his time in Supa Diski.

He left Black Leopards to join Young Africans in January this year.

Eymael, who was in charge of Zimbabwean international goalkeeper, George Chigova, during his time at Polokwane City, was also linked with the Warriors job late last year.

However, ZIFA ended up engaging Croatian gaffer, Zdravko Logarusic, on a two-month deal.

Eymael is now in the eye of a storm after claiming Young African fans were "stupid" people who behaved like "monkeys."

And, the South African Football Association have weighed into the controversy saying they intend to ensure the Belgian will not be allowed to work in the Rainbow Nation again.

"SAFA has noted with dismay the despicable conduct of coach, Luc Eymael, in the Tanzanian Premier League," the organisation said in a statement posted on their website.

"We want to express our solidarity and support for the Tanzania FA and the Yanga FC.

"Our own history, principles and beliefs compels us to reject racism in all its forms.

"This conduct militates against Nelson Mandela's understanding of the role of sport in our society that it has the power to change the world, power to inspire and unite people in a way that little else does.

"SAFA, therefore, has decided on the following steps:

l To direct a letter to the Minister of Sports to bring this matter to his attention, with SAFA stated position that we will raise objection to any consideration of granting coach Eymael a work permit in South Africa in future.

l Bring this matter to the attention of world football governing body, FIFA as well as the Confederation of African Football.

l Write a letter of solidarity and support to the Tanzania FA and to assure them of our full cooperation on any remedial steps they may consider.

"It is further unfortunate that this situation comes in the wake of the global campaign of Black Lives Matter. Africa has the bitter experience of its people being captured, and taken as slaves, on other continents.

"South African football too has moved from the history of a divided past, of having various national football bodies formed on racial lines under apartheid, to a single non-racial united Association." The South African Football Coaches Association also sharply criticised Eymael.

"SAFCA reaffirms its long-standing view that African countries, their clubs, and football associations should have a more rigorous and thorough approach when appointing foreign coaches," the association said.

"Eymael has a history of disrespecting Africans, and African football, yet he continues to get coaching jobs around our continent, more particularly in South Africa where he was recycled within our professional clubs.

"He must be banned from working not only in African football but globally so as to send a strong message to other racists masquerading as coaches." Ironically, SAFA were also influential in forcing Russian authorities to suspend coach, Igor Gamula, for five matches in November 2014, for making racist comments.

He was in charge of Russian side FC Rostov when he told the media his side had "enough dark-skinned players, we've got six of the things". Gamula, who later apologised to each of the players, claimed it was a joke and the British media did not understand "Russia rumour."

However, his comments were deemed unacceptable by the SAFA bosses.

"Any country that is going to host the World Cup should be hospitable to any race or nation, without discrimination, because of the colour of a person's skin and in particular Russia," SAFA president, Danny Jordaan, said back then.

In September last year, former England international, Peter Beardsley, was suspended for 32 weeks for labelling black players "monkeys" during his time at the Newcastle United academy. Testimony from an anonymous player nailed Beardsley.

"We were playing in the gym, and one of the black players was dancing around and Peter made a monkey reference, but you could take that one or two ways," the player said.

"I can't remember exactly (what terminology was used), but off the top of my head, it was something like "look at (A)being a monkey."

Another statement, from yet another unnamed player, read:

"Last season, I wasn't in Under-18 squad and, the next day, he was quizzing me about not being in the squad, and he said 'that's because you are not 18.'"

"I took this to be a reference to players of African origin, forging papers regarding their age, and I took it because I am big, that I was older, the same was said to (another player."

The English FA Regulatory Commission found Beardsley guilty.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Peter Beardsley from all football and football-related activity for a period of 32 weeks until 29 April 2020," the FA statement read. "The FA alleged that Mr Beardsley used abusive and/or insulting words, which were contrary to FA Rule E3(1) and constituted an "Aggravated Breach" under FA Rule E3(2) due to reference of ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality, while employed as a coach of the club's Under-23s team.

"All three breaches of FA Rule E3 were denied but subsequently found proven based upon the results and findings of Newcastle United FC's disciplinary proceedings."