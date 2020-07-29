Kenya: Family of Late Athlete Decries Lack of Government Support

29 July 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gerald Bwisa

Plans are underway for the burial of the late 1972 Olympics 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist, Ben Jipcho at his home in Kisawai, Trans Nzoia County.

Family and friends have eulogised the late athlete as a great man who never gave up on his dreams.

Jipcho succumbed to cancer last Friday at a Eldoret hospital.

Jicho's family, however, lamented the lack of government support for the deceased, who put Kenya on the world map through sports.

Burial committee spokesperson, Dorothy Cherop said they have not received any government assistance despite assurances from Sports CS Amina Mohammed that the ministry would foot the hospital bill.

Speaking at the home of the late, Cherop said they were working round the clock to ensure the bill is sorted before the burial on Friday.

"Until now we haven't received any communication from the government. We are hoping to reach our target because we have an harambee today," said Cherop.

Jipcho's elder brother, Peterson Keya said it was unfortunate that they won't be able to accord him a befitting send off due to stringent measures put in place by the government related to covid-19.

Jipcho has left behind five widows and more than 30 children.

His first wife, Bilha Jipcho said her husband was hard working and greatly supported the family.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.