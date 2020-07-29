Kenya: Family of Late Athlete Decries Lack of Government Support

Plans are underway for the burial of the late 1972 Olympics 3,000m steeplechase silver medalist, Ben Jipcho at his home in Kisawai, Trans Nzoia County.

Family and friends have eulogised the late athlete as a great man who never gave up on his dreams.

Jipcho succumbed to cancer last Friday at a Eldoret hospital.

Jicho's family, however, lamented the lack of government support for the deceased, who put Kenya on the world map through sports.

Burial committee spokesperson, Dorothy Cherop said they have not received any government assistance despite assurances from Sports CS Amina Mohammed that the ministry would foot the hospital bill.

Speaking at the home of the late, Cherop said they were working round the clock to ensure the bill is sorted before the burial on Friday.

"Until now we haven't received any communication from the government. We are hoping to reach our target because we have an harambee today," said Cherop.

Jipcho's elder brother, Peterson Keya said it was unfortunate that they won't be able to accord him a befitting send off due to stringent measures put in place by the government related to covid-19.

Jipcho has left behind five widows and more than 30 children.

His first wife, Bilha Jipcho said her husband was hard working and greatly supported the family.