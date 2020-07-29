South Africa: Next of Kin Sought By Bulwer Police

29 July 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Bulwer police are appealing to the community for assistance to locate the relatives of a 24-year-old man who passed away at Nkelabantwana Location in Bulwer on 20 June 2020.

Siphesihle Sibiya, 24, passed away at a homestead in Nkelabantwana Location where he lived with people who had found him at Pietermaritzburg. He had lived with the family after he alleged that he had no home. Whilst he was still alive, he claimed that his family was gunned down when he was still young and that he could not even recall the exact location where he was from or the names of his relatives. His family could not be traced.

Anyone who can assist in locating his family or relatives is requested to contact the investigating officer at Bulwer SAPS, Sergeant Siyabulela Lukhuzela on 083 431 9646/ 039 832 0007 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.