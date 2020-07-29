South Africa: Next of Kin Sought By Bulwer Police

press release

Bulwer police are appealing to the community for assistance to locate the relatives of a 24-year-old man who passed away at Nkelabantwana Location in Bulwer on 20 June 2020.

Siphesihle Sibiya, 24, passed away at a homestead in Nkelabantwana Location where he lived with people who had found him at Pietermaritzburg. He had lived with the family after he alleged that he had no home. Whilst he was still alive, he claimed that his family was gunned down when he was still young and that he could not even recall the exact location where he was from or the names of his relatives. His family could not be traced.

Anyone who can assist in locating his family or relatives is requested to contact the investigating officer at Bulwer SAPS, Sergeant Siyabulela Lukhuzela on 083 431 9646/ 039 832 0007 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.