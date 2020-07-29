South Africa: Local Govt Elections 2021 - a Chance to Put the 'Public' Back Into Public Institutions

28 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Pamela Silwana and Ayal Belling

Volunteers from Gugulethu and other parts of Cape Town are stepping in to do the work of incompetent or absent government officials. Hopes are that when municipal elections are held next year, communities will come together to hold these absent officials accountable.

Perhaps not since the height of the HIV/Aids pandemic have there been so many health-related deaths in the country. In Gugulethu, funerals are being held on weekdays because weekend schedules are full. Meanwhile, the national government has to be taken to court to fulfil its constitutional duty to resume school nutrition programmes, while militarised forces are sent by the City of Cape Town to demolish homes in Khayelitsha and violently end peaceful protests.

On 24 March 2020, three days before the hard lockdown began, our work together on the unemployed movement, Organising for Work (OfW), shifted abruptly to the self-organising neighbourhood initiative, Cape Town Together (CTT). Prior to lockdown, OfW operated in libraries in high-unemployment areas around Cape Town, where jobless volunteers helped others to find work.

In March and April, OfW branch volunteers launched community action networks (CAN) in five areas around Cape Town. These are now among the 170 community action networks self-organising as part of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

