South Africa: Completing the Academic Year and Other Updates

Dear students

This campus announcement aims to inform the UCT community about recent developments on campus.

1. Guidelines on completing the 2020 academic year

In consultation with faculties and student representatives, the UCT executive has decided to finish the 2020 academic year using remote teaching. This decision, which implies a change in the academic calendar, has been approved by Senate and Council.

Read the DVC Desk: Guidelines on completing 2020 academic year.

2. Update on COVID-19 cases

As at 28 July 2020, UCT has a total of 102 reported COVID-19 cases. The number of infected non-health sciences staff members is 77, of which 57 have recovered. The reported number of student cases is 25, which includes eight Faculty of Health Sciences students on clinical platforms. There have sadly been 10 deaths in the UCT community - nine staff members and one student.

3. Student Wellness hosting compulsory weekly webinars

Student Wellness Service (SWS) is hosting compulsory webinars for the limited number of students invited to return to campus. The next sessions are scheduled for 4, 11, 18 and 25 August from 11:00 to 12:00. These webinars include presentations on how COVID-19 spreads, how to properly wear a mask, basic prevention measures, screening avenues available to students, as well as the link between mental health and COVID-19. A Q&A session in each webinar will provide students with a platform to get any of the issues they may have, addressed by panellists. Pre-registration is not required.

Join the SWS webinar.

4. Support for students

The university is aware that some students may be having challenges coping during this period of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For students who require support, the UCT Student Care Line provides 24-hour telephonic counselling and can be accessed by calling 0800 242 526 (free from a Telkom line) or sending an SMS to 31393 for a call back.

SWS also offers a range of counselling services to students (read the SWS flyer on services that are available to students away from campus) and bookings can be made online, via email or on the UCT mobile app.

Students can:

book a counselling session online

book a debriefing session via email

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

book for psychosocial support online

book a counselling session via email

book for peer counselling support online

book for peer counselling support via email.

For other student health queries, students can book a medical advisory telephonic consultation online for medical advice or phone 021 650 5620. Please note that these calls are not consultations. Students can also book online for a consultation with a clinical nurse practitioner, who will call back at the appointed time.

To find out more about UCT support during COVID-19, visit the Frequently Asked Questions page.

5. Appointment of executive director: research

Dr Linda Mtwisha has been appointed as the new executive director of research at UCT with effect from 1 October 2020. She joins UCT from the University of Johannesburg, where she is the senior director of strategic initiatives and administration.

Read the VC Desk: Appointment of executive director: research.

Read Dr Mtwisha's abridged CV.

Communication and Marketing Department