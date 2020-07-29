South Africa: Is Brics Falling Apart, Brick By Brick?

opinion

As individual nations try to position themselves for a changed world after the coronavirus pandemic, the shifts taking place in geopolitics need to be taken into account. In South Africa's case, the partnership with BRICS needs to be reassessed and its failings must be recognised.

While we as citizens and sovereign states are preoccupied with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the shocking global death toll, we must also remain vigilant as to the changes that are happening on the geopolitical front.

Besides the obvious matter of the trade war between the two largest economic powerhouses, the United States and China, which is having a global negative effect, we in South Africa are carefully watching our partnerships in international multilateral formations such as BRICS.

The study of international relations as defined in the Theories of IR 3rd edition 2001 suggests that dominant concerns in international relations revolve around five things:

Dominant Actors - traditionally this was the sovereign state but the list now includes entities such as transnational corporations, international organisations such as the World Trade Organisation, international non-government organisations such as Amnesty International, new social movements including women and ecological movements and international terrorist organisations such as...