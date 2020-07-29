South Africa: Struggle Stalwart, Andrew Mlangeni, Laid to Rest As ANC Officials Speak Out Against Corruption

29 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

An avid golfer, family man and voice against corruption, the "backroom boy" Andrew Mlangeni was laid to rest in a special official funeral service in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

In life, Andrew Mlangeni was never silent about corruption. At his funeral on Wednesday, two senior ANC members followed in his footsteps and spoke out about corruption within the ruling party.

"You saw it, tata... instead of fighting for the development of our people, we are fighting for positions," Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, noted.

JAndrew Mlangeni during a press conference on December 9, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden)

The last surviving Rivonia trialist, Mlangeni passed away on 21 July at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria after being admitted for a stomach infection.

He was staunchly vocal against corruption and had personally asked then president Jacob Zuma to stand down as ANC and South Africa's president as allegations of corruption swirled around him. Mlangeni had also served as chairperson of the ANC's integrity commission.

Former president Thabo Mbeki echoed Lesufi's lament, saying there was a loss in confidence by ANC supporters because of a laundry list of maladies in the party:

"Social...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.