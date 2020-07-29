South Africa: Struggle Stalwart, Andrew Mlangeni, Laid to Rest As ANC Officials Speak Out Against Corruption

analysis

An avid golfer, family man and voice against corruption, the "backroom boy" Andrew Mlangeni was laid to rest in a special official funeral service in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

In life, Andrew Mlangeni was never silent about corruption. At his funeral on Wednesday, two senior ANC members followed in his footsteps and spoke out about corruption within the ruling party.

"You saw it, tata... instead of fighting for the development of our people, we are fighting for positions," Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, noted.

JAndrew Mlangeni during a press conference on December 9, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden)

The last surviving Rivonia trialist, Mlangeni passed away on 21 July at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria after being admitted for a stomach infection.

He was staunchly vocal against corruption and had personally asked then president Jacob Zuma to stand down as ANC and South Africa's president as allegations of corruption swirled around him. Mlangeni had also served as chairperson of the ANC's integrity commission.

Former president Thabo Mbeki echoed Lesufi's lament, saying there was a loss in confidence by ANC supporters because of a laundry list of maladies in the party:

"Social...