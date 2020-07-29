South Africa: Blow for SA Rugby As Cape Town Sevens Falls to Coronavirus

analysis

The 2020 Cape Town Sevens, which was scheduled as the second leg of the 2020/21 HSBC World Sevens Series, has been cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

World Rugby made the announcement on Wednesday and, while the outcome was not a shock given the havoc the pandemic has wrought globally, it is still a major blow to SA Rugby and the City of Cape Town.

The event, which has established itself as the best on the 10-leg circuit, is a major tourist attraction for the City of Cape Town and vital earner for SA Rugby. According to the City the event adds over R700-million annually to the region's GDP.

The event added R941-million to City GDP in 2019 in direct, indirect and induced economic activity and R49-million in direct taxation to the City. That's according to a SA Rugby economic impact assessment study of the tournament.

The Dubai leg of the Series - which takes place a week before Cape Town - has also been cancelled. The events were due to be the first two legs on the 10-tournament 2020/2021 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

World Rugby, its partners, SA Rugby and the Dubai organisers undertook a...