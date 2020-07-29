South Africa: Blow for SA Rugby As Cape Town Sevens Falls to Coronavirus

29 July 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The 2020 Cape Town Sevens, which was scheduled as the second leg of the 2020/21 HSBC World Sevens Series, has been cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

World Rugby made the announcement on Wednesday and, while the outcome was not a shock given the havoc the pandemic has wrought globally, it is still a major blow to SA Rugby and the City of Cape Town.

The event, which has established itself as the best on the 10-leg circuit, is a major tourist attraction for the City of Cape Town and vital earner for SA Rugby. According to the City the event adds over R700-million annually to the region's GDP.

The event added R941-million to City GDP in 2019 in direct, indirect and induced economic activity and R49-million in direct taxation to the City. That's according to a SA Rugby economic impact assessment study of the tournament.

The Dubai leg of the Series - which takes place a week before Cape Town - has also been cancelled. The events were due to be the first two legs on the 10-tournament 2020/2021 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

World Rugby, its partners, SA Rugby and the Dubai organisers undertook a...

