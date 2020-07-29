South Africa's 24-Hour Trend Report - 28 July 2020

analysis

This is a summary of the trending, highest impact, and most active themes and their narratives related to social cohesion and division in South African public-domain social media conversations on 28 July 2020.

As conversation about the funeral of ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni spread on social media, @akreana raised questions over government's double standards in enforcing lockdown regulations limiting funerals to 50 mourners: "The 50 people thing does not apply?" The tweet received over 4,000 likes, 1,200 retweets and 307 comments. It was a reply to Minister Fikile Mbalula's pictorial tweet of well over 50 ANC and SANDF members attending Mlangeni's funeral.

Borrowing billions

The recently announced R70-billion IMF loan to South Africa for Covid-19 relief featured prominently in social media conversations in the last 24 hours. This hot button issue prompted mass engagement on Twitter. Conversations related to this theme helped drive #corruptionmustfall to become the fourth most used hashtag for the day.

In the last 24 hours, two tweets about issues surrounding the governance of these funds gained significant traction. The most widely retweeted and commented on tweet was authored by @iamkoshiek, with 1,300 retweets and 2,800 comments. He pointed out that the IMF loan benefits from global...