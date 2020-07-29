Zimbabwe: Stranded Pfumbidzai Risks Missing Remainder of Supa Diski Campaign

29 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

ZIMBABWE international defender, Ronald Pfumbidzai, could miss the remainder of the South African Premiership season, after failing to get any reprieve to return to his Bloemfontein base.

The Bloemfontein Celtic star is still holed up in Harare after he returned home a few months ago.

The South African top-flight football season is set to resume on August 8.

His manager, Andrew Rusike yesterday painted a gloomy picture.

"As things stand, we are stranded," Rusike said.

"The only available means of transport, which Pfumbidzai's team prefers, is technically not available.

"That airline is only transporting South African citizens and permanent residents. Pfumbidzai is neither a South African citizen nor a permanent residence holder. He only has a work permit.

"Still, all those who are returning to South Africa, will be placed in a 21-day quarantine.

"All that makes it virtually impossible for him to go back and participate in the remainder of the South African league now."

Rusike said the only other way was to contact the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria to help the 26-year-old fullback to return.

"We have since contacted the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria," said Rusike.

"Currently, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation holds the key for Ronald to go back to South Africa.

"Once DIRCO issues a travel clearance, then he will go back as soon as possible and Bloemfontein Celtic will liaise with local health officials regarding quarantine."

This year, Pfumbidzai extended his stay at the club to 2022.

