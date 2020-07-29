Zimbabwe: Sculptors Carve Lockdown Blessings

Metal sculptor Audius Makoma says the current lockdown is a time for creativity for visual artists who work in their backyards and workshops closer to their homes.

The sculptor, who is has created pieces used for decorating a number of traffic circles in Harare, says he has worked on many pieces during the current lockdown because he is spending most of his time at work.

"I work close to my house and I have been doing many pieces in this lockdown era. I can say the lockdown era spurs the mind of a visual artist to be more creative. Travelling limitations mean we are spending more time at the workshop and this translates to more work as we use most of our time to do what we love most," said Makoma.

"I have been in this industry for a long time and I have never spent so much time at the workshop like I have done now. Previously, I would juggle between creating pieces and pursuing other social endeavours that demanded my attention. It meant that other social engagements disrupted my commitment to work, but at the moment I have all the time I need to create my pieces."

Makoma said despite travel restrictions, he has received orders from people that have seen his works in countries like France and Belgium.

"I have received orders from arts lovers in France and Belgium and we will be sending out the pieces as soon as lockdown restrictions are relaxed. We realised that art collectors keep on looking for pieces online despite limitations in travelling.

"That realisation has given us the zeal to continue creating the pieces and posting new pictures online almost every day."

Makoma, who does his art along Simon Mazorodze Road way close to the traffic circle known as 'Mbudzi roundabout', said he has also had admirers from the neighbourhood coming to appreciate his works.

"There are art lovers from Waterfalls and Glen Norah who did not have time to view our pieces because they would pass by rushing for their busy scheduled at their workplaces. Now they are spending most of their time at home and they sometimes visit to appreciate our works of art. Some of them have bought small pieces for display at their homes. It is a plus for us because we are inspired by such appreciation."

Makoma said they have not been able to record as many sales as they would have wanted, but they have created many pieces that will give art lovers variety when business opens up.

"Times of hardships are always times of blessings for many creative artists. It is a time when we can sit down and think outsides the box. We commit most of our time to being creative," said Makoma.