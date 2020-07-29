Zimbabwe: Khumbuyani Regrets Not Acquiring Badges

29 July 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

FORMER CAPS United captain, Tapuwa Khumbuyani, regrets not acquiring coaching badges when he was still playing.

He hung up his boots two years ago, after a 15-year career, which started at Chapungu in 2003.

"I am at home relaxing, you know with this Covid-19, there is nothing much we can do," he said yesterday.

"I think, if it was not for the situation we are in, I could have worked on my coaching badges by now.

"I was very reluctant to do the badges while I was still a player and it is difficult now because of Covid-19.

"There are no courses at the moment and I don't see myself doing them anytime soon until the situation gets stable.

"If I had done that long back, I could be looking forward to doing something which has got to do with developing soccer."

Khumbuyani said footballers always fall into the same trap.

"We tend to relax as players and it's something I have seen for myself," he said.

"I think we need to be focused, during our playing days, and get these badges if one needs to venture into coaching after retirement.

"The courses come once in a while and it's wise to utilise the opportunities we get while we are still active.

"I would love it to remain in the sport and give back to my community."

Khumbuyani, a former Airforce of Zimbabwe employee, started his career as a striker but was moved to the right back position by coach Misheck Chidzambwa at Chapungu.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.