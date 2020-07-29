Zimbabwe: Khumbuyani Regrets Not Acquiring Badges

FORMER CAPS United captain, Tapuwa Khumbuyani, regrets not acquiring coaching badges when he was still playing.

He hung up his boots two years ago, after a 15-year career, which started at Chapungu in 2003.

"I am at home relaxing, you know with this Covid-19, there is nothing much we can do," he said yesterday.

"I think, if it was not for the situation we are in, I could have worked on my coaching badges by now.

"I was very reluctant to do the badges while I was still a player and it is difficult now because of Covid-19.

"There are no courses at the moment and I don't see myself doing them anytime soon until the situation gets stable.

"If I had done that long back, I could be looking forward to doing something which has got to do with developing soccer."

Khumbuyani said footballers always fall into the same trap.

"We tend to relax as players and it's something I have seen for myself," he said.

"I think we need to be focused, during our playing days, and get these badges if one needs to venture into coaching after retirement.

"The courses come once in a while and it's wise to utilise the opportunities we get while we are still active.

"I would love it to remain in the sport and give back to my community."

Khumbuyani, a former Airforce of Zimbabwe employee, started his career as a striker but was moved to the right back position by coach Misheck Chidzambwa at Chapungu.