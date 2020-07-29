Lesotho: Motsamai Releases First Project Under Blue Records Label

Gospel star Rorisang Motsamai recently released his first album under his Blue Records label.

Titled Mangole Ohle, the album was released on 29 June 2020 on different digital platforms. Blue Records label was founded two years ago and is currently under exclusive rights with Power House Records.

Motsamai told the Weekender on Monday that he left his former label, Mat Music Productions, after disagreements over his contract which he signed in 2016.

Motsamai said he was excited about the release of his new album and was thankful for the support that he has been receiving from his fans, some of whom have testified to have been healed by his music.

Mangole Ohle is Motsamai's eighth studio album and comprises of 14 tracks.

"Releasing the album made me feel complete as the title is inspired by the fact that in this time of Covid-19, we all have to kneel down and pray to God and ask him to heal our land.

"The album is touching and is a dedication to all families that have gone through the pain of losing their loved ones," he said.

He said he would next month start shooting the videos for two tracks on the album.

Motsamai is originally from Ha-Phafoli in Mohales Hoek district but currently resides in Ha-Pita, Maseru.

He says he grew up loving singing and would even recite English lyrics despite not knowing their meaning.

"I was inspired by Brenda Fassie and I loved the way she sang and I've always had a desire to be in the music industry," Motsamai said.

While he always knew that one day he would become a star, he never imagined being a gospel singer.

He said meeting the "Queen of Gospel" Rebecca Malope in 2018 in Johannesburg was an experience that he will never forget.

Over the past two years, the singer has graced a number of South African festivals including the Tswane Gospel Festival in Pretoria in 2018. In 2019 he performed at the Ubuntu Charity Festival in Bloemfontein and the AFM Music Festival in Johannesburg.

Motsamai will this year celebrate 14 years in the music industry with the release of a live DVD which will be recorded in December.

He said fans should look forward to more traditional and contemporary gospel releases from him.

Share