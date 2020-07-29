South Africa: Decoding the Language of Sport - Harzit, Mar Buggaz?

analysis

In this extract from his new book, Is it Me or is it Getting Hot in Here?, Tom Eaton helps us decode the language of sport with his trademark blend of humour and sharp commentary.

Chapter 8

Love and Marriage, Politics and Sport

Twenty years ago I spoke sport.

It hadn't been by choice: I had got a job as a sports journalist, a post which required me to travel internationally every day, leaving my Cape Town suburb each morning to cross the Claremont border post into Newlands, a small country populated by enormous white youths called Bazza endlessly courting tiny blonde women called Tasha, ruled by a parliament of former Springboks, all of whom were called Chalky.

As is the way with the languages you learn because you have to rather than because you want to, I never achieved fluency in sport. A few seconds into any conversation with a sportsperson, I saw them retreat into that patronising wariness of the first-language speaker waiting to hear the inevitable mix-up of tenses or syntax.

To be fair, my accent was quite good. As a child I enjoyed mimicking certain accents - whether it was Har Medjestair the Queen or Shine...