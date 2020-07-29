Malawi: CCAP Synod of Livingstonia Stops Choirs Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases

29 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blessings Kaunda

Mzuzu — Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia has advised all choirs to temporarily stop singing or else use compact disks (CDs) amid rise in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking Monday following the letter the Synod released, CCAP Livingstonia Synod, General Secretary, Rev. Levi Nyondo said it has been observed that some members of the choirs remove face masks during the singing.

"We are trying to control the spread of Covid-19 that is why we encourage our church members to be putting on face masks. However, during singing some choir members remove face masks which is not advisable.

"As a result, we have decided to use compact disks (CDs) so that there is nobody singing," said Nyondo.

He said some churches had completely banned singing, but in their case they are to use CDs besides observing social distance.

"Some choirs do not have CDs so it is a problem to control them but we are in a learning process and I believe that we will reach a point where solution will be found," he said.

The General Secretary added that every week the church receive reports that one of their church members has tested positive for Covid-19, a development he described as unfortunate.

"Some have expressed the need to use keyboards when singing hymns amidst the service to avoid droplets during singing, but we are still looking into that," said the General Secretary.

Mzuzu CCAP St Andrews Congregation Choir Secretary, Thomas Kumwenda said the choirs totally agree to what the Synod has put in place to curb the spread of Covi-19.

"We agree and we will comply with what the church authorities have said since it is one way of fighting the pandemic," said Kumwenda.

He said as St Andrews Church, all choral trips and festivals have been stopped.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.