Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Mourns Shiri, Death Suspected to Be Covid-19 Related

The Herald
The late Perrance Shiri.
29 July 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has confirmed the death of Agriculture Minister Perrance Shiri who died Wednesday morning in Harare.

He is suspected to have succumbed to Covid-19.

According to sources, Shiri's driver also succumbed to Covid-19 and was buried last week.

In his message, Mnangagwa described Shiri as a "true patriot".

"I am deeply saddened to inform the Nation of the death of the Minister of Agriculture, Air Chief Marshall (rtd) Perrance Shiri, a long time friend and colleague. Cde Shiri was a true patriot, who devoted his life to the liberation, independence and service of his country," he said.

However, he will be remembered by many as the architect of the 5th Brigade, a North Korean-trained army unit that massacred thousands of civilians during Gukurahundi in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the early 1980s.

Meanwhile, sources the head office of the Ministry of Agriculture has been closed for disinfection.

Shiri, born Bigboy Samson Chikerema, is a cousin of late president Robert Mugabe.

After independence, he was trusted with commanding the 5th Brigade, and for that, he was nicknamed "Black Jesus" because he determined who could live, and also "The Butcher of Balagwe" in reference to mass graves of defenceless civilians killed in Matabeleland South.

In 1992 Shiri was moved to Air Force Zimbabwe and in 1998 he commanded Zimbabwean troops in the second Congo war.

He retired from the army after the November 2017 coup in which he played a big part and took up a Cabinet post.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
Zimbabwe Minister Shiri Who Helped Plot Mugabe Ouster Dies
Land Seized From Allies of Former President Robert Mugabe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.