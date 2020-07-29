Malawian UK Based Woman Donates Food and PPEs to Elderly in Mzimba

Mzuzu — A Malawian based in United Kingdom (UK), Danass Chirwa Maddison, has donated food rations and personal protective equipment (PPE's) worth K800, 000 to elderly people in some parts of Mzimba amid Covid-19 pandemic,worth about.

The donated items include face masks, rice, sugar salt, matches. Beneficiaries are those of 70 years and above.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Maddison said she has been helping young and old people in Traditional Authority (TA) Mabulabo and she is continuing to do the same during this pandemic.

She said apart from Mzimba, the support will reach as far as Nkhata Bay, Liwonde, Dedza and Salima to help the elderly in this period when they can hardly access such items.

"I always help the young and old in Mabulabo area. That is where I come from. I always donate because both my parents are late so this is another way for me to connect and give back to my community," she said.

The donation has targeted 120 elderly people in Luwelezi and Emfeni.

Maddison said the number of the beneficiaries will increase as time goes by.

One of the beneficiaries at Luwerezi, Judith Chirwa, said the PPEs will help her protect herself from Covid-19 as elderly people are prone to the pandemic.

"We are thankful for this donation. There is nowhere in the villages we could find these face masks," said Chirwa.