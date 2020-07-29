Malawian UK Based Woman Donates Food and PPEs to Elderly in Mzimba

29 July 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Blessings Kaunda

Mzuzu — A Malawian based in United Kingdom (UK), Danass Chirwa Maddison, has donated food rations and personal protective equipment (PPE's) worth K800, 000 to elderly people in some parts of Mzimba amid Covid-19 pandemic,worth about.

The donated items include face masks, rice, sugar salt, matches. Beneficiaries are those of 70 years and above.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA), Maddison said she has been helping young and old people in Traditional Authority (TA) Mabulabo and she is continuing to do the same during this pandemic.

She said apart from Mzimba, the support will reach as far as Nkhata Bay, Liwonde, Dedza and Salima to help the elderly in this period when they can hardly access such items.

"I always help the young and old in Mabulabo area. That is where I come from. I always donate because both my parents are late so this is another way for me to connect and give back to my community," she said.

The donation has targeted 120 elderly people in Luwelezi and Emfeni.

Maddison said the number of the beneficiaries will increase as time goes by.

One of the beneficiaries at Luwerezi, Judith Chirwa, said the PPEs will help her protect herself from Covid-19 as elderly people are prone to the pandemic.

"We are thankful for this donation. There is nowhere in the villages we could find these face masks," said Chirwa.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.