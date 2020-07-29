Lesotho: Tourist Information Centre Rises From the Ashes

29 July 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Bereng Mpaki

Th new M22, 6 million reconstruction project of the Maseru Tourist Information and Crafts Centre (MTICC) is nearing completion, the Ministry of Tourism, Environment and Culture has said.

The construction works commenced in April 2019, eight years after the original facility was razed by fire in 2011.

Located in the heart of Maseru central business district, the centre is meant to catalyse the sector's potential and ultimately boost Lesotho's economic development with special focus on the arts and crafts industry.

In the ongoing National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP II), the government has identified tourism and creative industries among its priority sectors towards driving the country's economic development.

Featuring the conical shape of the iconic mokorotlo hat design, which is a symbol of the Basotho culture, the centre will house a digitised marketing platform, an amphitheatre and an arts and crafts gallery. It will also have a production workshop, archives, a restaurant, a coffee shop and small retail outlets.

The director of tourism in the Ministry of Tourism, Environment and Culture, 'Mabolaoane Selinyane, said tourism information in Maseru has been scattered around different places since 2011.

She said the centre was being constructed through the financial assistance of the World Bank under the Private Sector Competitiveness and Economic Diversification Project (PSCEDP).

PSCEDP is a government project under the Ministry of Trade and Industry with funding from the World Bank. The project's mandate is to facilitate private sector investment in by improving the business environment and diversifying the economy's growth sources.

"The Maseru Tourist Information and Crafts Centre responds to the lack of a comprehensive hub where tourists can obtain important tourism information about the country in Maseru," Ms Selinyane said.

"After the original facility was burnt down in 2011 leaving the country without a central tourism information base. This displaced arts and crafts vendors, several of whom are now displaying their products on sidewalks with no access to storage facilities.

"The centre will also provide a proper crafts market in the city... "

In addition, she said the centre would have a production workshop for the crafters to work from and a space for training facilities.

She said the development of a competitive arts and crafts industry in Lesotho would contribute to job creation. This will strengthen the tourism value chain through training of craftsmen to produce pieces that are attractive to their markets.

"The centre will play a significant role in alleviating poverty through job creation and economic development...

"The amphitheater will provide a planform for developing our budding film and theatre industry. So, the centre will provide growth opportunities for the film and theatre industry thereby increasing job creation opportunities."

The facility will be leased out to a private operator who will pay rentals to the government.

Refiloe Ramone, the construction project coordinator from the Ministry of Tourism, said construction of the two-flour building was 90 percent complete. He said they had hoped to have finished the project but the works were disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.