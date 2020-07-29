Namibia: Breweries Donates 450 Tents to Residents of Twaloloka Informal Settlement

29 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia Breweries Limited this week handed over a donation of 450 tents valued at N$1,103,549 to the Walvis Bay Town Council and the Walvis Bay Roundtable 36 dealing with the response and recovery efforts following the devastating fire that left more than 400 people of the Twaloloka informal settlement in Walvis Bay, homeless.

Fifteen of those tents were allocated to O&L employees of the Group's subsidiaries, Pick n Pay Namibia and Hangana Seafood, who lost their homes and belongings during the fire. The company pledged a further N$ 50,000 worth of Aqua Splash water for distribution by the Roundtable.

"Even in this uncertain time, we can still find reasons for hope. Seeing compassionate Namibians from all corners of the country rallying as one nation to support the community of Twaloloka who tragically lost their homes and lives following the tragedy that unfolded this past Sunday, gives me hope that humanity can overcome difficult times like now", says Marco Wenk, Managing Director of Namibia Breweries Limited.

The 450 NBL sponsored tents were transported from Windhoek by EEW Logistics. The NBL donation is further complemented by various other efforts emanating from within the O&L Group. Pick n Pay Walvis Bay and Strand Hotel Swakopmund are preparing meals daily for the affected, while O&L employees throughout the country were mobilized through the Groups #icare employee volunteerism initiative contributing in cash and kind, to deliver food parcels, warm meals, clothing, bedding, and more.

The Mayor of Walvis Bay who received the donation on behalf of the Town Council, Alderman Immanuel Wilfred, expressed his gratitude and commended government; businesses; individuals and the community of Walvis Bay as well as the rest of the country for their support during these trying times.

"While we are still reeling in shock following the aftermath of the devastating fire at Twaloloka this past Sunday-night, it is heart-warming and reassuring to see how Namibians across the lengths and breadths of our country have dug deep into their pockets to assist in coming to the rescue of our people, providing hope in a time as uncertain as this. I would like to recognize and appreciate Namibia Breweries for this wonderful gesture and generous contribution to the plight of the people of Twaloloka which I am sure will go a long way," Wilfred said.

In light of the Erongo region currently being the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor went on to encourage and motivate responsible behaviour especially under the existing circumstances.

Caption: NBL handed over 450 tents to the Twaloloka community who lost their homes and belongings during a devastating fire on Sunday, 26 July. The donation was made on 29 July.

