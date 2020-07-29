Namibia: Government Investigates Nida

The state-owned industrialisation company is said to have spent N$417 000 on legal fees to discipline workers accused of stealing meat and milk worth less than N$15 000.

These details are contained in a letter employees at the Namibia Industrial Development Agency sent to the minister of industrialisation and trade, Lucia Iipumbu, last week.

The letter is now part of an investigation which includes the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, as well as the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

The aggrieved employees at the agency (Nida), which was created to advance Namibia's industrialisation agenda, said the parastatal's board and executive director Uparura Kuvare paid hand-picked law firms N$2,6 million.

The firms include Kangueehi & Kavendjii (which received N$657 000) and Tjituri Law Chambers (which received N$664 400).

The letter referred to an incident involving Kavango Cattle Ranch workers who were suspended for allegedly stealing meat and milk worth less than N$15 000.

"Mr Kuvare hired lawyers to attend to the matter at a cost of N$417 401. Meanwhile, human resource personnel are side-lined and kept out of the proceedings," the employees said in the letter.

Nida allegedly suspended three workers at the Kavango Cattle Ranch (KCR) three months ago.

Their disciplinary process is still ongoing, sources said.

Kuvare is also accused of bypassing procurement procedures after he hand-picked a South African company, Southern Cross Marketing and Management, to supply pollen for the Naute Irrigation project valued at N$1,7 million.

"Even after having been informed that this company owes Nida N$2,5 million, he still insisted for the business transaction to be completed and endorsed payment to the company," the letter read.

Other accusations in the letter to Iipumbu allege that 7 000 head of cattle disappeared from the KCR during Kuvare's tenure.

Moreover, the letter states that the state-owned agency's properties have become redundant and prone to vandalism, as 50% of them are unoccupied.

Kuvare said he would convene a press conference next week.

Board chairperson Frans Kwala admitted the parastatal has overpaid lawyers in the past seven months.

He acknowledged this on Monday when probed on the employees' letter.

Kwala claimed Kuvare approached him this year about the lawyer issue.

He said Kuvare told him Nida cannot continue the services of external lawyers as their fees are too high.

"I told him, if that is the case, that the lawyers for unnecessary things they are billing us heavily ... stop it," Kwala said.

He said the appointment of lawyers is an internal matter.

"As chairperson, I do not get involved in such matters," he said.

Those complaining about Kuvare and the board's actions are the same people who have been affected by changes he had to make to end corruption at the parastatal, he said.

"But we are having a press conference next week Thursday and we will tell you everything next week. All the directors will be there so that we can rebut these lies," Kwala said.

He insisted that the board was ready to do away with 'corrupt' activities at Nida.

"I do not have time for nonsense, because I am a corruption fighter. All those guys who are trying to taint my good name are thieves," he said.

Kwala was the chairperson of the state-owned Zambezi Water Front Tourism Park in north-eastern Namibia, which was shut down four years ago.

The position of Nida executive director, which is equivalent to that of a chief executive officer, is not new to criticism.

The Namibian reported last year that Kuvare's appointment was deemed illegal, as it contravened the Nida Act 16 of 2016.

Kuvare is also a fellow board member of the parastatal, but was appointed to head the department with effect from 1 January 2019 and will serve in that position until a substantive chief executive officer is appointed.

The act specifically prohibits the appointment of a sitting board member as chief of the agency.

Kwala said the parastatal only had "incompetent idiots", which warranted Kuvare's appointment as executive director.

Kangueehi & Kavendjii Incorporated lawyer Clive Kavendji said their billing system complies with the guidelines of the Law Society of Namibia and if clients are not pleased, they may complain.

The guidelines indicate that lawyers charge according to how many years they have been practising.

Kavendji said his firm has been providing Nida with its services even before Kuvare joined the parastatal.

"I do legal work for Nida and I have been doing it for close to two years. I do all kinds of briefs, including disciplinary hearings and normal court matters, such as summonses to people who owe them money or other cases where people have defaulted in terms of renting," he said.

Tjituri Law Chambers lawyer Messe Tjituri said he is a third party service provider to Nida, and his law firm had a mandate to complete a disciplinary hearing of some employees.

He added that his law firm executed that mandate.

"We had to share a disciplinary hearing of two Nida employees, and that mandate we have completed. Nida paid us for that work," he said.

Iipumbu on Tuesday confirmed her ministry and the public enterprises ministry are investigating the matter.

She said her ministry wrote a letter to the Kavango West governor saying they are dispatching a team to be led by the deputy minister, who will be there from tomorrow.

The team includes officials of both ministries.

"Those and other Nida issues are receiving urgent attention by the two ministries," Iipumbu said.

Minister of public enterprises Leon Jooste yesterday said his ministry is aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.