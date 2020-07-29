Namibia: One Economy Foundation Cancels Annual Gala Dinner

The One Economy Foundation has announced with regret that due to COVID-19, they will not be hosting their annual gala dinner this year.

The Foundation said they will replace the gala dinner with a series of smaller fundraising engagements as from August.

"This will be followed by a series of pledge nights which will enable us to achieve the goals of the annual fundraiser while protecting the health and safety of our stakeholders," they said in a statement this week..

According to the foundation the pandemic has unleashed unprecedented socio-economic turmoil and they have joined Namibians in rolling up their sleeves and doing whatever they can to continue with their programmes.

"We will be doing this while thinking of creating ways to mitigate the disruptive and devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on all Namibians," they explained.

The Foundation said their annual fundraising gala dinners have proven to be one of the most sought-after social event in the country.

"Over the last four years, we have successfully convened an inclusive and eclectic mix of over 2600 guest who have mingled, network and enjoyed great entertainment while enjoying insightful and nuanced conversation on the complex building blocks that build and bind us as a nation," they emphasised.

The Foundation meanwhile has advised their stakeholder to keep an eye on their in-boxes as they will be reaching out to all of them in due course, for more information.