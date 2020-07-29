Mauritius: Passenger Arrivals for the Period 01 March 2020 to-Date Stands At 85,237

28 July 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The total number of arrivals in accordance with Airports of Mauritius Ltd (AML) records, including domestic and transit passengers, was 85,237 and that of departures was 113,498 for the period 01 March 2020 to-date. This statement was made by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, in reply to a parliamentary question at the National Assembly, in Port Louis.

AML, said the Prime Minister, collects data in respect of international and domestic arrivals and departures and not in respect of categories of passengers.

Moreover, he highlighted that the records of the Passport and Immigration Office for the same period specify that, excluding transit and domestic passengers, there were 17,081 Mauritians, 49,556 tourists and 6,544 other foreigners mostly holding business visa, residence permit or occupational permit who arrived in the country. A total of 9,562 Mauritians, 84,796 tourists and 6,728 other foreigners left the country. The law does not provide for "special permissions" to leave the country, he also added.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.