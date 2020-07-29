Mauritius: Passenger Arrivals for the Period 01 March 2020 to-Date Stands At 85,237

press release

The total number of arrivals in accordance with Airports of Mauritius Ltd (AML) records, including domestic and transit passengers, was 85,237 and that of departures was 113,498 for the period 01 March 2020 to-date. This statement was made by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, today, in reply to a parliamentary question at the National Assembly, in Port Louis.

AML, said the Prime Minister, collects data in respect of international and domestic arrivals and departures and not in respect of categories of passengers.

Moreover, he highlighted that the records of the Passport and Immigration Office for the same period specify that, excluding transit and domestic passengers, there were 17,081 Mauritians, 49,556 tourists and 6,544 other foreigners mostly holding business visa, residence permit or occupational permit who arrived in the country. A total of 9,562 Mauritians, 84,796 tourists and 6,728 other foreigners left the country. The law does not provide for "special permissions" to leave the country, he also added.