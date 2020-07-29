Western Sahara: Jatri Aduh Supervises Closing of Summer University of Sahrawi Youth and Students

Para-Medical School — The head of the Secretariat of Political Organization, of the Frente POLISARIO, Jatri Aduh, oversaw Monday the closing of Martyr Hmeti Nagih Summer University of Sahrawi Youth and Students, held July 22-27, under the theme « Sahrawi Students loyalty and commitment to the Martyrs .»

At the beginning of his speech, Jatri Aduh expressed his pride and gratitude for the efforts exerted by the youth and students as well as partner institution that contributed in the success of the programme of the Summer University of Youth and Students for this year.

He has also stressed the importance of volunteerism and the initiative to engage in the military institution, which he described as primary guarantee for the return of the Saharawi people to its occupied country the by force, noting the importance of providing it with the educated elites in order to keep it ready for any eventuality.

He also praised the steadfastness and sacrifices of the youth and students in the occupied territories of Western Sahara and all Sahrawi people struggling under the oppression of Moroccan occupation. SPS