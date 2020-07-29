Sudan: Unamid Condemns Violent Attacks On Peaceful Protestors, Civilians and IDPs in North, South and West Darfur

28 July 2020
United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (El Fasher)
press release

UNAMID Condemns violent attacks on peaceful protestors, civilians and IDPs in North, South and West Darfur

Zalingie, 28 July 2020- UNAMID notes with deep concern the recent increase in violent attacks on peaceful protestors, civilians, rural communities and camps of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in various localities in North, South and West Darfur. The Mission condemns the loss of life, injuries and displacement resulting from such attacks whose main victims are women and children. It calls on the relevant government authorities to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The Mission regrets that these incidents have taken place while the Government of Sudan and the armed movements are striving to reach a peace agreement in an attempt to bring sustained peace and stability to the Darfur region and indeed the whole of Sudan. The recurrence of such incidents at this moment of Sudan's history can only aggravate division and discord amongst communities and derail the gains of the revolution.

While the Mission has been working closely with the relevant Sudanese authorities and communities to de-escalate tensions and prevent further escalation of violence, UNAMID calls on all stakeholders to intensify prevention measures to avoid further deterioration of the situation. In this regard, the Mission welcomes the timely announcement by Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok on the deployment of a joint protection force to protect civilians in Darfur.

UNAMID hopes that this force will be fully deployed as soon as possible and will be adequately equipped and trained to protect all residents of Darfur without exception. The civilian population in Darfur has endured enough suffering, and they deserve to live in peace and tranquility without fear of being attacked. UNAMID wishes to re-emphasize that the primary responsibility of protecting civilians lies with the Government, particularly in areas where UNAMID has withdrawn in the context of its drawdown. UNAMID remains ready to assist the Government in fulfilling this primary responsibility to the extent possible within the limits of UNAMID's mandate.

UNAMID will continue to work closely with local, state and federal authorities towards reinforcing Government's protection capacities and improving the protective environment in Darfur through its State Liaison Functions (SLFs) in collaboration with the UN Country Team.

Read the original article on Unamid.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Unamid

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.