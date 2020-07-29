South Africa: Public Works DG Placed On Precautionary Suspension

29 July 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Director General at the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Advocate Sam Vukela, has been placed on precautionary suspension, with effect from today.

This is pending the finalisation of the disciplinary processes instituted against Vukela.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Wednesday confirmed the suspension.

"I confirm that I placed the Director General of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), Advocate Sam Vukela, on precautionary suspension effective as of today, pending the finalisation of the disciplinary processes instituted against the DG.

"This action follows from a minute I received from President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 March 2020 to inform me of his decision to delegate his powers to the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure to initiate disciplinary processes against the Director General, Adv Sam Vukela," De Lille said.

The Director General's suspension follows reports received into two investigations:

- A report by Price WaterHouse Coopers (PWC), which investigated allegations of irregularities related to the provision of moveable infrastructure for official funerals; and

- A report by the Public Service Commission, which investigated allegations of irregular appointments within the Senior Management Service of the department.

"I sought legal advice and assistance to start the process, as directed in the minute of the President. An internal disciplinary process, which will be chaired by a senior advocate, will be convened in due course.

"In order to protect the integrity of the process, no further comment will be made to the media until the process has been concluded," De Lille said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.