Namibia: Sister Namibia Gets Funding to Publish High Quality Material On Feminism

The German Embassy this week signed an agreement that will see Sister Namibia's feminist communications project promoting awareness, advocacy and access to information come to life.

The project primarily seeks to address gender inequalities, with focused attention on safety, security and health in Namibia which have been heightened by Covid-19.

The German Embassy Chargée d'Affaires Ellen Gölz and Immacullate Mogotsi, Sister Namibia Board of Trustee Chairperson signed the funding agreement valued at N$702, 694 in Windhoek on Tuesday.

"Sister Namibia is one of a handful of women's rights organizations that can apply a feminist lens to the policy and media landscapes in Namibia and, through this project, we will be able to focus our attention on doing just that! We are hoping that we can promote the rights and dignity of women by making visible the realities and inequalities Namibian women are facing during this pandemic and generally, while offering support and information which can assist women in ways that will see better health and community outcomes," Mogotsi said.

Over the next 12 months, high quality media publications on feminism will be made available across all Sister Namibia's media and community engagement platforms, providing access to information that will assist women in finding safe spaces to identify, discuss and navigate critical issues and to access relevant government and community-based services.

The feminist media publication will focus on thematic areas that are of interest to women such as sexual and reproductive health, abortion and Pro-Choice, prevention of GBV etc.

The awareness and advocacy aspects of the project aim to take advantage of the increased online life and digital communities that COVID-19 regulations have brought to the lives of Namibians and will have a national reach. Artist activations and collaborations with talents interested in the feminist movement are to stimulate further engagement and activism. People working in the arts are particularly hard hit by the closure of galleries, theatres, concert venues and cancellation of events.

Caption: Ellen Gölz, (Chargeé d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany) with Sister Namibia Representatives Immacullate Mogotsi (Chairperson of the Sister Namibia Board of Trustee) and Nicky Marais.