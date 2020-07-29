Namibia: Telecom's Upgraded Vsat to Bring Connectivity to Remote Areas

28 July 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Telecom Namibia upgraded its Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) hub to ensure faster and reliable IP-based connectivity for users in remote areas.

Successful pilot installations of TN's modern VSAT hub, aptly dubbed Satlink has yielded satisfactory results, the company announced Tuesday.

Telecom recently migrated the Gobabeb Namib Research Institute to the upgraded VSAT platform which provides better throughput, with the aim of improving the customer's internet experience.

Martin Handjamba, a representative of the Research Institute was extremely happy with the reliability that VSAT had to offer, "Your service has shown great reliability in a form of constant stable connection. We do not require lightning speed internet connection but what we need is reliability because of our scientific instruments that need to send data on time. Everyone is happy with your service and I think this is a good start," said Handjamba.

Justus Shalihu, VSAT Project Manager stated that the roll-out of remote terminals to various areas across Namibia is about to commence. "We have started engaging our customers and will soon commence with the roll-out. We are extremely excited to offer this product which will narrow the digital divide and create a more cohesive Namibia," he said.

VSAT is a customised integrated voice/fax, data and video satellite communication solution available everywhere, even in the most remote areas in Namibia. VSAT Technology provides new methods of service delivery and introduces innovations that will create opportunities for economic and social development for all Namibians.

Lukas Shuuya, Acting Chief Technical Information Officer, said VSAT is an ideal solution for those who cannot get a voice and/or broadband internet access via any of our existing wireless or wireline access technologies.

"Telecom's upgraded VSAT is based on the latest high capacity, high throughput and low latency satellite technology and support delivery of both narrowband and broadband connectivity anywhere in Namibia, even in the remotest places. Whether it's a farmer who requires a high-speed internet connection, a bank that requires the benefits of a high speed and reliable dedicated backup connection, a school, NGO, or mining company in a remote area, that requires a fast and reliable internet connection," Shuuya said.

According to Telecom, the Satlink service comes with unlimited data volume downloads and high-speed internet access at a flat rate as well as transmission of integrated, voice, fax and internet on one network. Residential and Business customers can choose from a variety of packages on offer and a fixed contract period of 36 months.

To ease migration to the new Satlink packages, Telecom will absorb all once-off device and installation/ service replacement cost for its existing customers, they added.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.