Malawi Activists On Campaign for Speedy Trial On Looters - 'Wear Red Face Mask' Campaign

A civil rights body is launching a "wear red mask" campaign to force state prosecutors and courts conduct a speedy trial for the suspected looters and economic plunders of the government.

President Lazarus Chakwera is putting the economic plunder at K1.3 trillion, a figure vehemently rejected by the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) says the campaign would mobilise Malawians to demand accountability, justice and speedy trial of the cases.

Executive director of the organization Willy Kambwandira says in a statement Malawians will be putting on res masks to warn state prosecutors and courts to speedily conclude the cases.

"If the cases are not concluded by end of this year, Malawians will be urged to start wearing black masks as a symbol of dissatisfaction with the current administration," says the statement in part.

The state has already arrested some officials from the former DPP-led government on public theft and abuse of office charges.