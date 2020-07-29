Malawi: Indian High Commission Warns Citizens On Work Permits in Malawi

29 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Indian High Commission to Malawi has warned Indian citizens in the country to ensure that they have work permits to avoid arrests and deportations.

The advisory has come after Immigration authorities rounded up close to 100 Indian nationals in Lilongwe for working without work permits in Salima and Lilongwe.

The advisory letter reads: "It has come to our notice that there have been cases of Indian nationals who have faced problems due to insufficient immigration related documents.

"All Indian nationals, who are presently working in Malawi and their dependent family members, are advised to keep their work permits, passports and other related documents updated."

The advisory tells the Indian nationals to ensure that all laws and regulations of the government of Malawi in respect of work and stay are followed.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.