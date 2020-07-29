Malawi: Indian High Commission Warns Citizens On Work Permits in Malawi

The Indian High Commission to Malawi has warned Indian citizens in the country to ensure that they have work permits to avoid arrests and deportations.

The advisory has come after Immigration authorities rounded up close to 100 Indian nationals in Lilongwe for working without work permits in Salima and Lilongwe.

The advisory letter reads: "It has come to our notice that there have been cases of Indian nationals who have faced problems due to insufficient immigration related documents.

"All Indian nationals, who are presently working in Malawi and their dependent family members, are advised to keep their work permits, passports and other related documents updated."

The advisory tells the Indian nationals to ensure that all laws and regulations of the government of Malawi in respect of work and stay are followed.