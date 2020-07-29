Malawi: Chakwera Appoints Chaima Banda Chief Strategy Advisor, Lembani As Policy Aide

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera appointed Chris Chaima Banda and Dr Samson Lembani as chief advisor on strategy, manifesto implementation and public policy respectively, Nyasa Times understands.

The two will assume the their duties with immediate effect.

Lembani, as public policy and governance aide, will also be advising the President on civil society organisations (CSOs) , replacing Mavuto Bamusi who was serving that role at State House under immediate past president Peter Mutharika.

President Chakwera has also picked Chaima Banda, a development economist and long serving British civil service technocrat, on the role of chief advisor on strategy and manifesto implementation to add to economist Chancellor Kaferapanjira also appointed chief adviser to the president on economic affairs.

President Chakwera's spokesperson Sean Kampondeni has since confirmed the appointments adding that Mrs. Colleen Zamba has been appointed Chief Advisor on Sustainable Development Goals and International Relations.

Lembani, in one of the closed chat groups seen by Nyasa Times, expressed his gratitude at the opportunity to serve the President at this level.

A political and development expert, Lembani said he was " humbled" by the appointment and look forward to making a meaningful contribution in support of the President and the Presidency.

While in a chat forums of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) seen by Nyasa Times, Chaima Banda said he will need to tap into the members rich, diverse and accomplished experiences in order to make Malawi move forward as envisioned by President Chakwera, summed up in his 'Chakwera Super Hi5 agenda'.

In his Hi5, Chakwera is committing prospering together, ending corruption, uphlding the rule of law, servant leadership and uniting Malawi.

"I therefore wish to confirm with you colleagues on this esteemed forum that it has pleased His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi to appoint me as his Chief Advisor on Strategy and Manifesto Implementation. I will through this role be the President's Strategist, work with all organs of state to negotiate targets that ensure the Presidents visions as manifested to the people of Malawi is delivered and fulfilled," said Chaima Banda.

Chaima Banda said he wants tt to bring a "paradigm shift" in the way Presidential advisory is conducted.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera has hinted at new appointments of parastatal boards within the next 40 days as part of completing the nine-party Tonse Alliance-led administration transition process.

In a report on his 30th day in office posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Chakwera said appointees will be encouraged to implement legislative and administrative reforms in various institutions to prepare for the roll-out of Tonse Alliance promises.