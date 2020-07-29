Malawi: Chilima Calls for Lifting Injunction On NGO Bill

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has urged Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Patricia Kaliati that her ministry must work with the Ministry of Justice to lift an injunction on tabling of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Bill Amendment to resolve issues amicably with NGOs.

Chilima, , who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, made the call when he met Kaliati as part of his ministerial engagements on reforms.

In his published daily update yesterday, Chilima said: "It is unacceptable that over a decade after enactment of laws protecting children, regulations are still not in place."

The Bill, among others, seeks to remove statutory powers from Council for NGOs to a new NGO Regulatory Authority and make Congoma membership voluntary, a development civil society organisations describe as an attempt to kill the umbrella body.

Chilima also emphasised the review of disability policy is non-negotiable and the ministry must make sure that is achieved.

In his capacity as political champion of the public sector reforms, Chilima is this week meeting Cabinet ministers--three daily--to orient them on the reforms drive.

The meetings follow similar ones held between the Vice-President and heads of parastatals as well as the private sector on the agenda.