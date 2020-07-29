Malawi: Chilima Calls for Lifting Injunction On NGO Bill

29 July 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has urged Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Patricia Kaliati that her ministry must work with the Ministry of Justice to lift an injunction on tabling of the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Bill Amendment to resolve issues amicably with NGOs.

Chilima, , who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, made the call when he met Kaliati as part of his ministerial engagements on reforms.

In his published daily update yesterday, Chilima said: "It is unacceptable that over a decade after enactment of laws protecting children, regulations are still not in place."

The Bill, among others, seeks to remove statutory powers from Council for NGOs to a new NGO Regulatory Authority and make Congoma membership voluntary, a development civil society organisations describe as an attempt to kill the umbrella body.

Chilima also emphasised the review of disability policy is non-negotiable and the ministry must make sure that is achieved.

In his capacity as political champion of the public sector reforms, Chilima is this week meeting Cabinet ministers--three daily--to orient them on the reforms drive.

The meetings follow similar ones held between the Vice-President and heads of parastatals as well as the private sector on the agenda.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.