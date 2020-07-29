Tanzania: AU's Raila Odinga Writes to President Magufuli On Mkapa's Legacy

29 July 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Kenya's former Prime minister has today Wednesday July 29, written to President Magufuli expressing the huge void that the death of Tanzania's third President Benjamin Mkapa has left.

"The passing of Tanzania's former president Benjamin Mkapa is a huge loss that the continent and to all those who worked with him during and after his Presidency."

In a statement Raila Odinga, said President Mkapa's humility and grasp of complex continental issues was humbling just as his belief of what can be achieved together as a region and as a continent.

"Mr Mkapa continued the tradition of Tanzania's founding father of seeing Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda as essentially one country," reads the statement.

He adds: It is my hope that in his honour we shall continue to soldier on with his dreams of a stronger East Africa Community and a united and prosperous Africa.

In the letter addressed to President Magufuli, Mr Odinga further writes,"I join you and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania in honouring this decent, honest and genuine hero as you lay him to rest.

Also Read

LIVE: Former President Benjamin Mkapa laid to rest

NEC announces dates for collection and submission of nomination forms

Miner stuck with $8m concentrates

Raila Odinga is the High Representative for Infrastructure Development for Africa whose office is in Nairobi Kenya.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.