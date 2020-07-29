Ethiopia: PM Holds Discussion With Representatives of Competing Political Parties

29 July 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held discussion today with leaders of competing political parties at his office.

The premier wrote on his Facebook page that the discussion held this morning was fruitful.

According to him, the parties discussed about various national issues that would enable to bring political parties together and create dialogue platform on national consensus.

"We agreed to continue our discussion about various national issues in platforms that will bring political parties together, with an upcoming dialogue platform on National Consensus," Abiy said.

He added that peaceful engagement, open and respectful discussions among political leaders are essential for Ethiopia to move forward on a stable and progressive path to prosperity.

Abiy finally noted: "We will continue to strengthen institutional building efforts, while internally clearing the government structure of those sabotaging reforms. We are committed to upholding the rule of law, without discriminating between government bodies, ruling party leaders or members of political parties and hold accountable all that transgress the laws of the land."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.