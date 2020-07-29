Ethiopia: Addis Chamber Launches Policy Plan to Support Creation of Robust Private Sector

Addis Ababa — The Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations (AACCSA) launched today a five-year policy plan that it hoped will help the country create a robust private sector.

AACCSA President Mesenbet Shenkute said the policy has clearly highlighted the main bottlenecks of the private sector and the way forward in improving the public-private partnership.

"In this policy plan we have identified about eight basic areas that need more government intervention towards supporting the private sector and enabling it to highly contribute for the national economy," she said.

Reducing budget deficit and debt burden, creating ease of doing business environment, improving access to land and finance as well as access to skilled labor are among the eight areas that need government intervention to strength the sector, according to the president.

She stated that the policy plan offers a menu of more than 135 recommendations, details and the specific nature of which could vary as long, middle and short term adjustments to existing regulations.

Moreover, close to 60 target and key performance indicators have also been introduced to track and monitor changes in the policy making arena.

According to Mesenbet, combinations of different approaches that indicate efforts to improve the private sector, including the home-grown economic reform, have been pursued to design and prepare the document.

The government can use the policy plan as a reference from the private sector for its strategy, program and plan adaptations for the coming five years, she pointed out.

The Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Sectoral Associations, which was established 72 years ago, has more than 17,000 members.

