Ethiopia: Reputation Poll Int'l Lists PM Abiy Among 100 Most Reputable Africans

Addis Ababa — Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation-management firm, has listed Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed among one of the 100 most reputable African in 2020.

The list features 47 women and 53 men from diverse sectors including; Leadership, Entertainment, Advocacy, Education and Business.

Very prominent personalities featured in the list include Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Nigeria's Dr. Paul Enenche, South Africa's Prof. Wiseman L. Nkuhlu, Chancellor of the University of Pretoria and Chairman of Rothschild (SA); Guinean Economist Cellou Dalein Diallo, and Cameroon's Dr. Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Sierra Leone's Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Ghana's former Vice-Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang are featured for their commendable leadership.

Ethiopia's Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, founder and executive director of soleRebels, Africa's "fastest growing footwear company" is featured for her works across the Globe with South Africa's Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, and Nigeria's Folorunso Alakija.

On Governance, the list featured 2 African Presidents, one Vice President and policymakers.

The above luminaries are joined by other great Africans who are celebrated for their social impact, as well as Social Entrepreneurship, that are transforming businesses in Africa and affecting lives positively without controversy.

According to Reputation Poll International, integrity, visibility and impact are the selection criteria.

