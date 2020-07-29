Sudan: Railway Corp Staff Strike Across Sudan

Khartoum — On Tuesday, all personnel of the Sudan Railways Corporation in the country staged a protest against "the failure of the Ministry of Finance to fulfil its obligations".

In a statement, the Steering Committee of the General Union of the Corporation called on the staff members to strike. They asked staff leave without performing any work and announced the suspension rail traffic throughout Sudan.

Yasin Abdelrahman, member of the Steering Committee, said the corporation faces many problems related to administrative weakness and misuse of resources.

Yasin noted that "a continued protest of more than 48 hours will turn the action into a strike, and cause many problems for the corporation."

He reported that the staff have not yet receives their July salaries or Eid El Adha holiday grant, similar to personnel of other government institutions in the country. Payment of overtime hours has also been delayed.

