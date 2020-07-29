Sudan: Railway Corp Staff Strike Across Sudan

29 July 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Tuesday, all personnel of the Sudan Railways Corporation in the country staged a protest against "the failure of the Ministry of Finance to fulfil its obligations".

In a statement, the Steering Committee of the General Union of the Corporation called on the staff members to strike. They asked staff leave without performing any work and announced the suspension rail traffic throughout Sudan.

Yasin Abdelrahman, member of the Steering Committee, said the corporation faces many problems related to administrative weakness and misuse of resources.

Yasin noted that "a continued protest of more than 48 hours will turn the action into a strike, and cause many problems for the corporation."

He reported that the staff have not yet receives their July salaries or Eid El Adha holiday grant, similar to personnel of other government institutions in the country. Payment of overtime hours has also been delayed.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
France, U.S. May Intervene As Mozambique Insurgency Intensifies
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
AfDB Chief Adesina Exonerated of All Wrongdoing by Panel Review

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.