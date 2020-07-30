Nigeria: Markets Now Operate Daily, FCT Minister Says

30 July 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Terkula Igidi

Minister of the FCT Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has said markets in the territory are now allowed to operate daily as against three days they were hitherto restricted to weekly.

The minister, who chaired a virtual meeting between members of the FCT COVID-19 Response Team, senior members of the Administration and members of the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries led by its chairman, Mr Raphael Okorie, said the decision was taken after the coalition made a request for the operational days of FCT markets to be extended to all seven days of the week.

A statement by Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, the minister's Chief Press Secretary, said, "As part of measures to decongest markets in the FCT and further check the spread of COVID-19, market operations have been extended from three days a week to all seven days from 7:00am to 6:00pm effective from Thursday, 30th July 2020."

The statement added that the Abuja Markets Management Limited and various market associations would continue to enlighten market users on COVID-19 and the necessity of obeying all extant health and safety protocols.

"Access to the markets and operations within the markets will only be permitted with the wearing of facial coverings and adherence to all extant health and safety guidelines inclusive of hand washing and maintenance of physical distancing.

"However, failure by the Coalition of FCT Market Chairmen and Secretaries to fully implement these guidelines, the FCTA will be compelled to withdraw this extension," the minister also warned.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

